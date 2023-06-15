Voters in the Assin North constituency in the Central Region have been cautioned not to vote based on emotions in the upcoming bye-election.

According to former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, development should be their topmost priority when casting their ballot.

Assin North is boiling with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP canvassing votes for their respective candidate.

The opposition is poised to retain the seat after its candidate, James Gyakye Quayson’s election in 2020 was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

NPP on the other hand is seeking to wrestle power from the NDC making the stakes in the bye-election very high.

But Mr Boateng-Agyemang on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said there is no cause for alarm.

He said given the work done by NPP’s candidate, Charles Opoku in the constituency, the people will reward him.

On Mr Quayson, the NPP man said he brought his predicament to himself, thus, urged Assin North voters not to fall for the emotional blackmail by the NDC.

“Don’t vote with emotions; vote for the NPP candidate who will bring development to you,” Mr Boateng-Agyemang stressed.