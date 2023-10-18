John Tege, a 33-year-old brave farmer at Assin So-wo-dadiem in the Assin North district of the Central Region, has overpowered an 18-foot-long python and killed the reptile.

According to the farmer, while returning from the farm, his dog which was trailing by a few meters, suddenly started barking.

When he turned to find out what was happening, he was shocked to see a python attempting to suffocate and devour the dog.

The farmer said after seeing the dog struggling with the python to free itself, he mustered courage and struck the reptile with a cutlass.

However, the injured python turned its anger at him and started chasing him. But after giving the animal a gap, he mapped up another strategy and succeeded in hacking the python, leading to its death.

The residents were shocked when he removed the python from the sack and saw its full length.

In an interview with Kasapa News, the farmer disclosed that he would sell it for Gh¢600.00 to traditional medicine practitioners since the snake possesses fat that can be used for treating certain ailments, including toothache, boils, clearing of stretch marks and scars.

