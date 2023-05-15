Teachers and pupils of Atobiase M/A Basic School in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region are living in fear over snakes which have invaded the dilapidated school.

Along with the snake infestation, the school’s lack of adequate teachers, furniture, and facilities at both the primary and junior high school levels make it difficult to have high-quality education.

The existing situation of the school does not encourage teachers posted there to accept postings and does not provide a favourable atmosphere for teaching and learning.

According to Kwaku Assem, the P.T.A. secretary of Atobiase M/A Basic School, the school is threatened by snakes and other reptiles which raise their head every now and then.

“In the absence of action from the appropriate authorities, the students would continue to be alarmed by the reptiles,” he added.

Meanwhile, the students claimed they frequently engage in combat with snakes and other reptiles that make their way into the crumbling school building during class time.

In an interview with Mohammed Radiu Dinn Rasko, Adom News, Nana Nkwantabisa, Gyaasehene of Atobiase, expressed concern over the lack of qualified school teachers.



He continued by saying that despite the difficulties the school faces, the six primary and junior high school teachers are doing their best to provide the finest possible education for the children.



