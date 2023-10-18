Gospel music veterans, Tagoe Sisters have rendered an unqualified apology to music producer Zapp Mallet for not inviting him to their 40th-anniversary celebrations.

According to their management, the impact of Zapp Mallet, who produced the sisters’ second album in 1989 cannot be understated.

His name was therefore on the VIP list for all the events organised to commemorate the anniversary.

However, the lack of an invite was an unpardonable oversight on their part and that of the event organisers.

They have, therefore, in a statement, apologised to the music producer for the development.

The music duo launched the Twin and Children Foundation to kickstart the celebration of their 40th anniversary in the music industry.

They climaxed the celebration with a concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on October 15.

Mr Mallet, who was absent at both events later, said he was pained when he saw notices for the celebrations and concert on billboards but received no invitation after contributing to their career.

Read the Tagoe Sister’s apology below: