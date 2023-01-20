Gospel musicians, Tagoe Sisters, have opened up on their struggles while growing up including witchcraft accusations.

The identical twins, Lydia Dedei Yawson and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, taking their turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, said their childhood was not a bed of roses neither was the inception of their career.

“We used to sneak to sing in several churches, at GBC and even as far as in the Ashanti Region. We were just inseparable and unstoppable. Everyone was forced to attend prayers at Edumfa but we will never go and due to this, we were called witches by our household but we were not perturbed because we knew what we wanted and were doing,” they narrated on the show.

They told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe there were several attempts to dash their dreams but the passion that came with it was unstoppable and therefore they managed to pull through the hurdles.

“At a time, we went to stay with a man, Nana Wood at Achimota who was a friend of the late popular pastor, Amoako and was even the one who brought him from abroad to Ghana.

“During a visit to our house one day, Nana Wood begged Sofo Amoako to pray and cast out evil spirits out of us. After fervent prayers, he confirmed we were not witches but it was just the grace of God working in us and suggested we stay with a pastor. So our adopter father, Nana Wood gave us out to him,” they said.

To them, the experiences though challenging shaped their lives and have secured them the spotlight they have attained in the music industry for over two decades.

“Sofo Amoako from that moment became our spiritual father and promoted our career by allowing us to sing at crusades and churches whenever he went to preach,” they said.

They have eight albums including Yesu Be Ye Ama Wo, Manya Yesu, Anka Matete and Watua Maka to their credit.