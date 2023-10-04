Legendary Ghanaian twins in the gospel fraternity, the Tagoe Sisters, have revealed how intense their relationship has been since childhood.

Growing up, the two have naturally established a strong bond that has lasted in every circumstance, including their musical journey.

Their unwavering devotion to one another throughout the years triggered the question of whether they had ever argued or fought at any point in their lives.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning with Roselyn Felli on Wednesday, the duo said, “We do it within 2 to 3 minutes, and we’re back. Our last fight was in 1983.”

“We went to the bathroom, so I placed my water first. My sister wasn’t around, and I fetched her water; then she caught me and poured my water.

“So, the fight started from the bathroom to our bedroom, and that was in 83,” one of them narrated the cause of the fight,” they narrated.

They also disclosed that despite their age and current status, they still eat and do other things together.

Known in real life as Lydia Dedei Yawson, Nee Tagoe, and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, the twins have fed the gospel music industry with spirit-filled and inspiring songs since 1983 under the brand name Tagoe Sisters.

This year, the duo is celebrating their 40th anniversary in the gospel ministry with a series of live musical concerts in Accra and Kumasi in September and October.

The October concert is slated for Sunday, October 15 at 4 p.m. at the Accra International Conference Centre, and performances include Nacee, Celestine Donkor, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Pat Thomas, Joe Mettle, and many more.

As part of the anniversary, they promise to make donations to some selected orphanage homes in Accra and Kumasi as part of their social responsibilities.

Tagoe Sisters are well known for hit songs such as ‘Yedi Nkunim’, ‘Fa Bibiara Mano’, ‘Menya Yesu’, ‘Akamafo Jesus’, ‘Orekyikye’, and many others.

