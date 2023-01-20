“It was a horrifying moment and we didn’t even think we would survive that accident.”

These were the words of gospel musician, Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe of the music duo, Tagoe Sisters fame as she recounts a ghastly accident which involved late evangelist Francis Akwesi Amoako.

The fatal incident, she recounted, occurred in March 1990 while together with her sister, Lydia and the man of God were returning from a crusade in Takoradi.

Elizabeth on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 said the incident occurred between Apam and Mankessim after a speeding military vehicle from the opposite direction veered into their lane.

“There were three of us in the car including Sofo Amoako who was driving. The military vehicle climbed ours and crushed us underneath. Panyin (Lydia) was badly hurt with her face disfigured and had to undergo surgery over the years.

“For me, I would have died without a word if I hadn’t laid down in the car and was badly hurt too but Sofo Amoako died on the spot,” she sadly narrated.

Evangelist Amoako was the founder and first General Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International.

