Gospel musician, Francis Amo, has opened up on his struggle with homelessness and extreme poverty after he relocated from Kumasi to Accra.



The move, according to him, was in search of his father who his mum said lived at Korle Bu in Accra.



As someone who never knew him, he decided to take up the challenge and reunite with his father after 18 years.



Recounting his experiences on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Minister Amo narrated he walked two years between Kaneshie and Odorkor in his bid to find his father.



“I got to Accra and started to look for my father and roamed for weeks without any luck so I eventually gave up. From that time, the Kaneshie market bridge became my place of abode,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.



The musician, who has now become a household name, indicated his passion for music and love for God’s work took him to several churches in Accra.



Though he played instruments and sang in these churches, the reception was not warm as none of the congregants ever bothered to interact with him after service, hence sending him packing.

