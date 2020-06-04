Gospel musician, Francis Amo, narrating his life experiences, has revealed he dropped out of school at primary six because he could not even spell his name.

According to him, his decision to drop out over his dumbness was also due to the lack of support which he could not endure further.

He disclosed this in an interview on Zionfelix’ ‘uncut show’.

“I was not academically good and could not even spell my own name Francis Amo or my day born name; three-letter words Yaw,” he said.

However, he decided to focus on music, a gift he realised God had given him through his days of being a drummer and a praise and worship leader.

When questioned on how he is able to write his songs now, Mr Amo said they are inspirations from his everyday life experiences.

“I record the songs immediately they come into my mind and take it to the studio. I currently have over 500 recordings on my phone,” he added.

Watch the video below: