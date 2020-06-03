Internationally recognized music magazine, Billboard has rated gospel musician Diana Hamilton as one of the most-watched Ghanaian musicians on streaming platform, YouTube.

In a new list compiled by the music organization to announce the most-watched homegrown artists across Africa from Afrobeats to other genres in 11 African countries based on a year of local YouTube views, the Mo Ne Yo hitmaker emerged fourth most patronized digital act in Ghana.

In Ghana, Shatta Wale topped the list.

Diana Hamilton is the 4th most-watched Ghanaian artiste per Billboard’s list/ Photo by Gershon Mortey (Adomonline.com)

The Already hitmaker topped the charts with 13.26 million views, followed by BET’s Best International Flow rapper, Sarkodie with 11.72 million views, leaving Stonebwoy with third position with 7.86 million views.

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton came fourth, garnering 6.42 million views ahead of Highlife singer Kofi Kinaata who came last on the list for Ghana with 4.63 million views.