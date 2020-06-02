Upcoming and promising artiste, Mr Drew has apologised to Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, over the ‘Eat’ song that was pulled down from YouTube due to copyright infringement.

Stonebwoy was featured on the song produced by Kaywa, but the song had issues because the team failed to seek permission from the original owners because it was a cover.

This certainly embarrassed Stonebwoy who was visibly not happy when he spoke on Hitz FM.

