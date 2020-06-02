A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is full of praise for dancehall musician Shatta Wale for his maturity in the music industry, especially in this coronavirus period.

According to him, after carefully paying close attention to Shatta Wale, he is impressed with the apparent growing maturity of the dancehall artiste.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Otchere-Darko was of the view that Shatta Wale’s actions and messages in this Covid-19 period have been exemplary.

READ ALSO:

He posted: In contemplation… I have watched and have been impressed about the apparent growing maturity of this young man. He recognises his influence on young people and seems determined to exploit it for positivity. His actions and messages in this Covid-19 period have been exemplary.

In contemplation… I have watched and have been impressed about the apparent growing maturity of this young man. He recognises his influence on young people and seems determined to exploit it for positivity. His actions and messages in this Covid-19 period have been exemplary. https://t.co/AbPvZFp5ZD — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) June 2, 2020

However, Shatta Wale responded saying ” Thank you sir ,coming from you means a lot to me and the whole shatta movement