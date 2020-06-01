Shatta Wale’s current manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he once asked the dancehall musician to fire his militants, made up of Captan, Natty Lee, Joint 77 and Addi Self.

According to him, it was the first thing he mentioned to Shatta Wale when they came back after a brawl leading to them parting ways for four years.

Speaking on UTV, Bulldog tagged the SM Militants as budding musicians who play a lot.

He said, Shatta Wale wants to leave a legacy but these children play a lot. You came that you want to learn. You know we (Shatta Wale and Bulldog) parted ways and when I came back the first thing I told Shatta was to fire all of them.

MORE:

My work ethic is different and I can identify talents but the Militants love the show than the work.

Not long ago, Shatta Wale, in a live Facebook feed announced that he has sacked his militants because they were lazy and not serious with doing music.

But Bulldog, reacting to this, said Captan, Natty Lee, Joint 77 and Addi Self have lifetime contracts with Shatta Wale, hence they can be called back.

Shatta Wale has really tried for them. It depends on how the future goes if they will come back because they have a lifetime contract with Shatta Wale.

Our mantra is For Life and that is what they signed up for. It’s a time to reflect because they are talented…they are not focused, he said.