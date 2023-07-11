Artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, better known as Bulldog, has bemoaned the sad state of the Ghanaian music industry.

According to him, while Nigerian musicians are making systematic moves to win audiences for their music, Ghanaian musicians are relying on luck.

Bulldog’s comments come after Burna Boy’s sold-out concert at the 41,000-capacity in New York City.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy is just one of many Nigerian musicians who have achieved international success in recent years. Other Nigerian artistes who have made waves on the global stage include Wizkid, Davido, and Tiwa Savage.

Bulldog believes that the reason for the Ghanaian music industry’s struggles is a “culture of ingratitude.”

He explained that Ghanaians are not supportive of their own musicians, and that this lack of support is preventing Ghanaian artistes from achieving their full potential.

Additionally, Bulldog’s comments have sparked a debate on social media as some people agree with him, while others believe that he is being too harsh.

However, there is no doubt that the Ghanaian music industry is facing some challenges. If Ghanaian musicians want to achieve international success, they will need to find a way to overcome these challenges.

