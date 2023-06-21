Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog or now Bullgod, has entered the ongoing discussions surrounding Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s alleged abortion controversy.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bulldog expressed his hope that Yvonne Nelson had informed Sarkodie about the memoir before its publication.

Bulldog emphasized the potential negative impact of revealing certain truths that could harm someone’s happiness, especially when it involves prominent individuals in the entertainment industry.

He stated, “As human beings, we go through various experiences. If I were to write a book today, there would be many parts that would pique people’s interest. However, would that truly be a fair depiction of my entire existence? I can’t claim that what Yvonne went through was easy, but I hope that in the case of Sarkodie, he received a heads-up before the details were made public,” Bulldog expressed to Doreen Avio.

While acknowledging that the issue primarily concerns Sarkodie and his wife, Bulldog recognized that Sarkodie has become a national treasure and facing such backlash due to his reputation and other factors might go against him.

He stressed the importance of considering the potential consequences of sharing personal truths, as they can have a significant impact on others.

Bulldog expressed his desire for Sarkodie to have been informed beforehand, and if he was not, he finds it regrettable.

Reflecting on the incident, Bulldog acknowledged that 13 years have passed, but the memory remains deeply ingrained in Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s minds.

Crowing the subject, Bulldog emphasized the need to exercise discretion when sharing personal experiences, recognizing that “each day of our lives contributes to the narrative we create.”

“As we live every day we are writing a book. Some of these things we have to hold back small,” he concluded.

