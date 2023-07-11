Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has called on national team players to prioritise patriotism and nationalism when representing the country over money.

Speaking at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Monday, July 10, the sector minister highlighted the significant support provided by the state to the national teams, including the purchase of tickets, extended training camps, per diems, and meals.

He also expressed his disappointment that some players seemed to prioritise monetary bonuses above national pride.

“The National Teams will continue to receive support from the state, and it is our duty to ensure that all resources are fully accounted for, satisfying the expectations of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

“It is also the responsibility of the players and technical team to exhibit the spirit of nationalism and patriotism whenever they get the chance to represent the country,” he added.

While acknowledging the importance of financial incentives, the Minister emphasised that players should not lose sight of the greater purpose of representing Ghana on the international stage.

He called on them to recognise the sacrifices made by the government and the immense support provided, urging them to demonstrate genuine love for their country and a commitment to its success in football.

Following Black Meteors’ early exit at the just-ended 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, multiple reports have emerged that the players demanded for their monies following their opener against Congo.

The team’s poor performance has been attributed to the constant demand for their monies and per diems.

