The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a 50% discount package for former players who are interested in venturing into coaching.

This was made known by the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, during the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Sciences and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, July 10, 2023.

“Our heroes, our ex-national team players to be interested in coaching. We want to offer them facilities that would encourage them to go into coaching,” he said.

“One of the facilities will be a 50% discount in payment relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses to our ex-national team players,” Mr Okraku added.

He also added that the association’s initiative to spot young talents and develop them into professional referees dubbed the ‘Catch Them Young Referee Policy’ has been successful with his outfit planning of investing GHC 200,000.

It was also indicated that “We have referees managers across all 10 regions and they’ve been working without any monthly support.”

The Congress, which is expected to deliberate on several issues including a three-term for the president as well as increased nomination fee for the upcoming GFA Election, is currently underway with over 120 delegates present.