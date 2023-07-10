The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has advised residents at Twifo Mampong and its environs to stay away from their farmlands for about two weeks.

This comes on the back of a suspected earth tremor in the area on Sunday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s midday news Kasiebo is Tasty, the NADMO Director for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Richmond Addai-Marfo, stated the impact was felt in about five different areas.

Mr Marfo said the outfit cannot immediately confirm whether it was an earth tremor or not but has urged calm among the residents.

“When we received the distress call on Sunday, we thought it was a landslide but when we visited the affected areas, we realised farmlands have been destroyed and portions of the land had caved in.

“There was also a huge rock fall from some mountainous areas which makes the incident scary but we have commenced evaluation and will make our findings known,” he said.

Mr Marfo further indicated officials from the regional offices and headquarters are expected to visit the site to examine the incident with the appropriate instrument before any conclusions can be made.

ALSO READ: