The Principal Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Nicholas Opoku, has warned residents of Accra to be prepared for more earth tremors in the future.

According to him, Accra is in an earthquake zone and it is normal for the region to experience such tremors from time to time.

“This is not a new thing. We have been experiencing this from time to time…even the most recent ones were in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What we have been saying all this while is that Accra and its environs are situated in the earthquake-prone zones so from time to time, we will be experiencing these minor earthquakes until such a time that a major one will occur,” Mr Opoku said on Citi News.

Parts of Accra on Monday, December 12, were hit by two earth tremors. The two tremors were recorded around 11: 30 am.

Some of the places that recorded the tremor were Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill and Mallam.

Mr Opoku added that the Geological Survey Authority is still assessing the level of the latest earth tremor and how infrastructure in the country can withstand a major earthquake in the future.

ALSO READ:

Accra experiences moderate earth tremor

“We are not very sure how much our infrastructure will respond to a major earthquake, that is why the Ghana Earthquake Committee was set up to assess all the necessary measures that need to be done to ensure we live safely.”