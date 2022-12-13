The buried body of a 30-year-old man, Kojo Edem, has been exhumed by unknown people at Awutu Kwa- Larbie in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The body was buried on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Though the suspects are nowhere to be found, residents suspect the body was exhumed for ritual purposes.

They told Adom News they woke up on Monday morning to discover the concrete laid on the grave had been tampered with and the corpse looted.

Meanwhile, the Police are yet to make any arrest with investigations underway.

Edem was killed in a cutlass and gun battle in land litigation between the people of Gomoa Akraman and Awutu Bereku about three weeks ago.

Six others sustained various degrees of injuries in the violent clashes.

Three of the injured are from Awutu Bereku while the remaining four are from Gomoa Akraman.