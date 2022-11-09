A 31-year-old man, Quashie Edem, has been shot dead with six others injured in a cutlass and gun battle in land litigation between the people of Gomoa Akraman and Awutu Bereku.

Three of the injured are from Awutu Bereku while the remaining four are from Gomoa Akraman.

The Awutu Bereku residents are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while those from Gomoa Akraman are also receiving treatment at Akraman.

In an interview with Adom News, some Akraman victims claimed the Awutu Bereku faction invaded their land and in their bid to stop them, they got attacked and had to retaliate.

Alhaji Dawood from the Awutu Bereku faction denied the allegations levelled against them by Gomoa Akraman.

He claimed they were working on the land for a customer, adding the Akraman residents rather attacked them with guns.

Alhaji Dawood indicated the deceased was part of his team.

Residents of Gomoa Akraman say they are now living in fear and accused the people of Awutu Bereku of using dubious ways to take their land which they will not allow.

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Police Command has arrested four persons who are assisting in investigations while the dead body has been conveyed to the Police Hospital.