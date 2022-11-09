A 19-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate has lost his life in an accident between a tricycle and a sand truck on the Bibiani-Kumasi stretch.

The victim was returning from the farm in the tricycle when it was involved in a side-way collision with the truck with registration number GN 7408-21.

Eyewitness told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that the truck driver was involved in a wrongful overtaking which caused it to veer off the road.

Driver of the sand truck, who survived the accident, Kwabena Atia, explained that the truck collided with the tricycle after it failed to negotiate a curve while overtaking a fuel tanker.

Consequently, the victim identified as Henry Adasa Nkrumah fell off the tricycle and unfortunately, the truck run over him.

He died on the spot while three other passengers and the driver sustained various degrees of injuries.

The deceased has been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital morgue for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has been arrested by the Bibiani police command.

