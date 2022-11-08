A Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Bismark Dei, has died, MyNewsGh.com has reported.

Inspector Dei, who was a staunch Arsenal supporter, Chief and based in Tema had reportedly gone to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match on Sunday in his neighbourhood.

Inspector Dei collapsed at the match viewing centre during the Chelsea vs Arsenal match and was later pronounced dead.

He collapsed after the full-time whistle was blown.

The deceased, Chief Inspector Bismark Dei.

According to reports, the late Chief Inspector was scheduled to be in charge of photography at the launch of the 7th Edition of the Tema health walk at BMT Pb in Tema community 1 site 19 after the match around 8:00pm.

ALSO READ:

Police react to Shatta Wale’s allegation against Bulldog over Fennec Okyere’s death

Francis Sosu takes on police over reported arrest

Tributes have since been pouring in for him, revealing he was a kind-hearted and professional police officer who maintained a strong faith in God throughout his life.