Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has dismissed reports of his arrest for alleged reckless and inconsiderate driving.

According to him, he has not been arrested nor under arrest.

Reports on Friday indicated the MP was arrested on Thursday, November 3 for driving in the middle of the road around the Airport in his V8 vehicle.

The report added that the lawmaker has been charged to appear in court.

But in a Facebook post, Mr Sosu indicated the reports are not entirely accurate.

Giving an account of the incident, he confirmed he was on Thursday cited for a traffic offence on his way from his constituency to Parliament.

Without giving a lot of details, he, however, said he has already dealt with the matter in a La court and currently performing his duties as an MP.

“It seems to me that the news of my arrest is more important to the Ghana Police Service than their core mandate. For instance, how many persons were cited for traffic offences yesterday?

“How many of them are in the news? Please, let’s get serious as a country!” he lashed out at the Police.

Below is the full post: