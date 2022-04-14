Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has said he is saddened about the ruling by the Supreme Court on the matter of an application for an injunction to stop James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament for Assin North.

According to him, though he is in pain, the embattled NDC MP must keep believing in his dreams and stand strong.

“Hon. James Quayson⁩ I am so much in pain but I need you to remember that It doesn’t matter what life throws at you. Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.

“There are many instances where minority views eventually becomes the majority. It’s all a matter of time. Keep believing your dreams and stand strong. It is well,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-2 majority, ruled that the Assin North MP, Mr Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.

The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but that was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.

