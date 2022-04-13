Lawyers for Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, have expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court’s ruling that the MP can no longer perform parliamentary duties.

This was through a majority 5-2 decision on Wednesday, pending the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Apex Court.

Reacting to the development, one of the lawyers, Baba Jamal, said they vehemently disagree with the position of the court.

According to the former Akwatia MP, they expected that the embattled MP would still perform his parliamentary duties while the case continues.

“I think it is a sad day for all of us because what it means is that Assin North is not going to have representation in parliament.

“That is a sad situation because there is precedence in this country with the case of Ayawaso West Wuogon, the lady was allowed to stay in parliament till the final day of the determination of the case so we thought the Supreme Court will consider that and allow a representation,” he bemoaned while addressing the press after proceedings.

With the unfavourable turnout of events, Mr Jamal said: “The legal team will meet and officially know the next step to take.”

Meanwhile, Mr Quayson was not present in court.

A Cape Coast High Court in July 2021, nullified the election of Mr Quayson after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, who filed this election petition, in January 2022 initiated another action at the Supreme Court.

