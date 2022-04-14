Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio, has announced that 31 housing units comprising 110 rooms will be ready for displaced residents of the Apiatse community by May 1, 2022.

He said the construction works are being expedited to ensure they meet the new timeline as scheduled.

He made this known after visiting the area for the first time since the residents were re-displaced by a heavy rainstorm last Friday.

The torrential rains accompanied by strong winds demolished parts of the makeshift settlement used by families whose houses were destroyed by the recent explosion.

Some of the affected residents said the recent development is another threat to the health and safety of women and children at the Camp, adding that it would compound their trauma.

The re-displaced persons will have to bear with the harsh weather conditions for at least another two weeks as the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry works against time to roof some temporary living space for them.

According to Benito Owusu-Bio, the Ministry anticipated the rains, a reason the resettlement process is being fast-tracked.

“The 31 houses, which were leased to them by a mining company in the area, will help to lessen the plights of the people,” he added.

“The rain also caused a lot of challenges to them. The Appiatse reconstruction implementation team had planned ahead because we foresaw something like this happening during the course of our work. We knew that it wouldn’t be possible for us to be able to completely have buildings for them before the rains set in.

“So, we’ve been in touch with FGR, which is the mining company at Bogoso and they have agreed for us to use their resettlement project that they were doing for the people of Odumase. As we can see, carpenters are busily working.

‘Our first priority is to make sure that the people of Appiatse will not be at the mercy of the rain,” he noted.

The Deputy Lands Minister tours the construction site with other officials

Currently, immediate interventions like the replacement of the destroyed tents and the provision of warmers are being organised and distributed to the people.

This is being done in collaboration with the Natural Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).