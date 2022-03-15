The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Monday, March 14, 2022, received the findings and recommendations of the Prof. Amankwah-led five-member Committee tasked to review the health and safety regime for the mining industry.

Having received the report, Mr. Jinapor said government will thoroughly study the report and pursue the findings and recommendations provided by the team.

“Government is going to take the findings and recommendations of this report very seriously and we are going to pursue them to the letter. Of course, we will study the report and make our own conclusions and views about the content of the report.

“I have no doubt that if not all, most of the findings and recommendations which have been made by this Committee will be taken on board and implemented,” he indicated.