President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed that $5million out of the $6million to be paid by Maxam Ghana Limited over the Apiate explosion should be donated to the Support Fund.

The $5 million is to support the reconstruction of the town.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor.

“Accordingly, I have directed the Minerals Commission to ensure that the said Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000.00) is paid to Appiatse Support Fund, in accordance with the agreed terms of payment,” portions of the statement read.

The fine was imposed on the company after a report of the three-member committee constituted by the Minister to undertake independent investigations into the matter.

The committee affirmed some regulatory breaches on the part of the company, in the manufacture, storage, and transportation of explosives for mining and other civil works.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also set out 14 conditions to be met by the company before the restoration of its operating permit.

