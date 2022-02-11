A lecturer in Economics Education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Alhaji Prof. Mumuni. B. Yidana, has been enskinned Saha Naa of the Mamprugu Traditional Area in the North East Region.

This followed the death of his father, Vugraana Yaarim Daniel Mumuni Yidana, who passed on on December 9, 2020.

Naa Prof. Yidana is the Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Education at the university.

He is an alumnus of Ghana Senior High in Tamale and married with four children.

The installation rites, supervised by the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Boahagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, took place at the forecourt of the Nayiri’s Palace in Nalerigu. A new Vugraana was also enskinned by the king.

The enskinment ceremony attracted people from all walks of life.

Naa Prof. Yidana pledged to religiously uphold the cherished traditional values of the kingdom and to swiftly respond to any invitation that might be extended to him by the king.

Naa Sheriga admonished the new chief to handle his staff of authority “with all the sanctity it deserves. Let people always bear good testimony about you, and my hand shall be on you at all times.”

Tradition

In line with customary practices, Naa Prof. Yidana, being the eldest son of the late chief, had initially been installed as the Regent of the Zangu-Vuga Traditional Area shortly after the death of his father.

Zangu-Vuga is a farming community about four kilometres West of Walewale in the North East Region.

The final funeral rites of his late father took place in December 2021.

The late Vugraana, Daniel Mumuni Yidana, was also the father of Prof. Sandow Mark Yidana, the Dean of the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, University of Ghana, Legon; Prof. Adadow Yidana, the Dean of the School of Public Health, University for Development Studies, Tamale; Mr George Yidana, Ghana Education Service, and Mr Peter Yidana, Assistant Registrar, C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo.