A Political Science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), who is also a known political analyst, Dr Kingsley Adjei, has died, GhanaNewsPage has reported.

The man, whose voice was very common on political shows across the country, is said to have died on Friday, January 29 in a private facility.

The celebrated academic, who was always ready to offer analysis on the political happenings and governance issues in the country, died of a heart attack.

UCC Political Science lecturer, Dr Kingsley Adlei

GhanaNewsPage reports that a family member said the academic complained of heart pains on Thursday dawn and was rushed to the UCC Hospital for medical attention.

“They put him on oxygen and instructed us to go for seven tests but interestingly we could not have any of the tests done at the hospital unless a private facility…,” he said.

He added that after being told that the tests will be ready in about five hours, he consulted a family friend who advised that they move him to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“It took a long time before we got an ambulance, even that one didn’t have oxygen so we had to take extra minutes to look for one and put him on it…,” he added sadly.

At Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, he was transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which sadly denied the dying Dr Adjei admission and referred him to a private facility at Labone.

It was at this facility that he died on Friday evening.

Students of the university have taken to social media to mourn their fallen lecturer.