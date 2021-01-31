President Nana Akufo-Addo has reintroduced some covid-19 restrictions as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the President, effective today, January 31, 2021, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned.

However, he indicated that private burials, with not more than 25 people, can take place, with the enforcement of social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols.

He announced this in his 23rd address to the nation. Though he admitted how unpleasant such restrictions had been in the past, he noted they were necessary to return to them.

He added that beaches, nightclubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut as “our borders by land and sea remain closed.”

Restaurants should provide take-away services, and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services.

“The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the 25% capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing masks,” he said.

Meanwhile, all workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work.

This comes on the back of a threat from the Ghana Medical Association to embark on a strike if public gatherings are not banned.