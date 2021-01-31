Three persons using an unlicensed motorbike met their death when the bike crashed into a private vehicle.

According to witnesses, the motorbike, conveying three persons, had its trafficator on throughout the journey at Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa district.

However, the black unregistered vehicle in front failed to notice the motorbike was negotiating a curve and bumped into them.

All three passengers on the motorbike; a couple and their infant son, were badly injured. The woman involved had her leg severed.

The victims succumbed to their injuries shortly after, leaving both drivers battling for their lives.

The bodies have been deposited at the New Edubiase Government Hospital while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital.





