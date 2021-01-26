Four passengers are feared dead in a Tuesday dawn accident that occurred on the Nasia Bridge near Walewale in the North East Region.

Over 30 other passengers are also said to be in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The accident involved a commercial vehicle with registration number GT 7639-19 which had about 45 passengers onboard and traveling from Kumasi to Bawku.

Some injured passengers at the hospital

It is still not clear what caused the accident but while some passengers who have survived the accident are accusing the driver of sleep-driving the driver insists he was crossed by a herd of roaming cattle.

Eyewitnesses say the vehicle rammed into the Nasia Bridge and somersaulted multiple times before landing in the middle of road.

accident

READ ALSO:

Multimedia journalist, Eliasu Tanko, who was at scene has reported that the vehicle is mangled beyond recognition.

He said police and fire service personnel conducting rescue operation at the scene are using chisels and hammers to help pull out some of the victims.

The accident is said to have occurred at about 3:00 am but the rescue operation delayed as it was hampered by a lack of ambulance to carry the victims to the hospital.

accident

The situation has caused a massive gridlock on the Tamale-Bolga highway, one of the busiest transport corridors in the country, as vehicles travelling along the stretch are stuck behind the wreckage.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are said to be struggling to clear the damaged vehicle.