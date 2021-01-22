Six persons have been confirmed dead with five injured in a fatal accident at Mpaha junction in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

Reports indicate the accident involved a Sprinter Benz bus which was traveling from Kumasi to Tamale and a Rhino Kia truck from Tamale to Accra.

The accident is said to have occurred around 4:48am when the driver of the sprinter bus with registration number AS 5618 – 18 lost control after the car tyre burst and ran into the Kia Rhino truck with registration number GN 5316 – 13.

Passengers are said to have been trapped as the vehicles mangled following the accident.

The Savannah Regional Fire Service Commander, ACFO Kwasi Baffour-Awuah, told Adom News firemen from Buipe were called upon to rescue the victims.

He said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary with the bodies yet to be identified.

ALSO READ:

Two out of the five injured persons are in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Holistic Medicare at Buipe.



Meanwhile, ACFO Baffour-Awuah has appealed to the government for rescue equipment in the Savannah Region.