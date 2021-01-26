An unidentified man believed to be in his 50s has been found dead at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

He is suspected to have been murdered as his penis has been severed and his body dumped in the area some days before his decomposing body was found.

Speaking to Kasapa FM, some teenage residents who first saw the deceased said they were on their way to cut nim tree when they spotted the body near a building under construction.

According to them, they rushed to inform authorities about what they had seen.

Police have since conveyed the body to the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary while Mankessim police have commenced an investigation into the incident.