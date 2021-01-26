A wife in Ugbuwangue, Warri, Delta State in Nigeria has allegedly hit her husband with the heel of her shoe over allegation of infidelity, killing him in the process.

The mother-of-two reportedly struck her husband, Sylvester Etsebanghanro Ighomi, at the back of his head with the shoe.



Further reports say the couple had engaged in a misunderstanding over alleged infidelity on the part of the deceased.

It was learnt that the woman had approached her husband where he sat and struck him with the shoe heel in the back of his head from behind.

ALSO READ:

Sylvester reportedly fainted and began to foam from his mouth and died before he could reach the hospital.

The suspect is currently being held by police.