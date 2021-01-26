Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston has spoken about his dream to return to the Black Stars as head coach.

The former Great Olympics and Celtics star is currently having his coaching badges at Right to Dream Academy.

After failing to make Ghana’s squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup, Kingston says it will be a dream for him to return to the Black Stars as head coach.

He said he was ready and prepared to welcome the offer to coach the senior national team in the near future.

“At the moment I am concentrating on my coaching career but I will not rule out coaching the Black Stars in the future,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When England realized it was the time for Garry Southgate to coach their national team, they asked him to coach the national team.

“I am ready to welcome the appointment to coach the Black Stars with my both hands. I did not get the chance to play in the World Cup but if coaching the Black Stars will take me far, why not?

“I am ready and prepared to coach the team any day,” he stressed.

Kingston also lauded Right to Dream Academy for the help extended to him.

“I must thank Right to Dream Academy for their help,” he said.

“They are not helping me only me but Michael Essien, Otoo Addo, Didi Dramani, Derick Boateng among other players and I must say we are grateful,” he added.