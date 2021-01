Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have announced temporary closure of its Ringway campus for fumigation.

This has become necessary after two members of staff tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

The temporary closure which took effect from Monday, January 25 is expected to be over in a week; Monday February 1.

However, lectures will still be ongoing as the IT Directorate and Academic Affairs will see to it that online work schedule is adopted.