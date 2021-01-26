Former President John Dramani Mahama was at the Accra International Conference Centre to pay his last respect to late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Mahama was at the filing-past with his wife Lordina Mahama with whom he paid his last respect to the man who brought him into political limelight.

READ ALSO:

The couple, after paying their respect, later greeted family members of Mr Rawlings amid drumming.

When Mr Rawlings died, John Mahama led a delegation from the his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call on the family at his Ridge residence in Accra.

Watch video of Mr Mahama and wife paying their last respects to their former boss below: