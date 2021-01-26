A nurse at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is accusing management of putting the lives of patients and staff in danger amid the increase in Covid-19 active cases.

JoyNews’ Ohemeng Tawiah interviewed a nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and revealed that unrest among health workers stems from what the caregiver described as a ‘non-concerted’ effort by management in dealing with Covid-19 cases at the facility.

Eight confirmed cases have been recorded at the Directorate in the last few weeks and caregivers are accusing management of putting their lives and those of patients at risk as suspected Covid-19 cases are managed alongside other patients.

“We have been told that we cannot refuse care to anybody. Our facilities are doing their best not to return anybody who walks into the facility being ill.

“By so doing, they are increasing the exposure rate of every other person. It’s been almost a week and nobody has been called or contacted about testing the patients or their relatives.

“A lot of us are bitter about it. We keep complaining but we can only talk in the background,” the nurse disclosed.

The nurse recommended that management tests all members of staff who come into contact with Covid-19 patients and/or close down the wards for fumigation.

“If anything can be done, it’s about management helping us out, there are 400 caregivers compelled to work without the right protective gears. Families are at risk. Ideally, the ward should have even been closed down by now,” the nurse said.

The nurse, while speaking to JoyNews’ Ohemeng Tawiah, added that the facility is unable to take on more patients, much less admit both Covid-19 patients as well as other patients receiving treatment for various reasons.

“It makes managing Covid-19 very difficult because the virus is managed in isolation, using trained professionals and with specific Personal Protective Equipment and we lack all these things,” the nurse said.

When Management of KATH was approached to speak on the issue, it expressed concern and promised to respond at the appropriate time.