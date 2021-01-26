Laryea Kingston, a former Ghana international has said he is prepared to coach in the Ghana Premier League.

The 37-year-old who played for Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics is currently having his coaching budges at Right to Dream Academy.

With several former players returning to the dugout, Kingston on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM said he was now a professional coach and was ready to return to coach in the Ghana Premier League.

“I am ready to coach any local club being it Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko,” he said.

“This is my profession now and I am ready to coach any local club in the country,” added.

Yaw Preko, Godwin Attram, Richard Kingston, among other players who played for the various national teams are working with the various clubs in the local topflight.

Laryea meanwhile has also confirmed his interest to coach the Black Stars in the future.