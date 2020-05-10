The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is warning against plans to lift ban on social gatherings.

This is an apparent response to calls by some by some religious leaders on government to lift the ban on religious activities.

But the GMA is pleading with President Akufo-Addo not to bow to any pressure as Ghana’s coronavirus cases rise.

The group in a statement also called for a continued closure of the country’s borders to prevent the importation of new cases in the country.

The GMA is however worried about the disregard for the preventive protocols which they believe is accounting for the community spread and urged government to intensify public education.

“Government must ensure prompt and continuous distribution of PPEs to all health workers at their various institutions (or place of work) at all times. This will guarantee the safety of all health workers as they continue to render care to patients” the statement added.

