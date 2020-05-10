Government has extended the ban on social gatherings to the end of May as the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country continues to rise.

President Akufo-Addo announced this in his ninth address since the outbreak of the disease in Ghana.

“Tonight, I have come into your homes, to announce that the ban on public gatherings, as set out in Executive Instrument 34, has been extended, also to the end of the month ie, 31st May,” President Akufo-Addo said.

ALSO READ:

“So during this period, there will continue to be a ban on public gatherings such as holding of conferences, workshops, parties, night clubs, drinking spots, festivals, political rallies, religious activities, sporting events. All educational facilities private and public, continue to remain closed. The is still a ban on funerals, other than private burials with not more than 25 persons. It is noteworthy that the police is arresting and prosecution persons irrespective of their status in society who flout these regulations,” he added.

Meanwhile, a total infections of 4,700 have been recorded with 494 recoveries after 160,501 tests were conducted. The number of people who have died are 22.

More soon…