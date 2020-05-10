Ghanaian singer, Kofi Kinaata. has threatened to sue Saddick Assah, a Takoradi-based promoter and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sleeky Promotions for causing damage to his brand.

According to the ‘Adam and Eve’ hitmaker, Mr Assah’s recent Facebook publications have been damaging his reputation and brand and even that of his management.

“Take notice and notice is hereby given to you that should you fail to accede to this demand notice by the time herein set, we shall not hesitate but promptly sue you in court for the necessary remedies,” he said through his lawyers.

The Sleeky Promotions CEO has confirmed the notice on his Facebook page.

It read:

A Demand Notice was delivered to me by a policeman this evening during my live interview on Cheers FM in connection with a Facebook banter between myself and Kofi Kinaata and the TEAM MOVE TEAM.

The contents are well noted and I’ll address them at the appropriate time.

In an interview with Adomonline.com, the promoter said he only wanted the singer to support emerging artistes in Takoradi, in an-hour-and fifty-minutes video he put out on Facebook.