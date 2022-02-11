A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, on Thursday, February 10 made fun of the organisers of the ‘Yentua’ demonstration over the numbers that attended.



Gabby shared a picture depicting the demonstrators which in his view did not meet expectations following the hype that was given to the march by the organisers.



The demonstration was against the introduction of the E-levy in the 2022 budget statement of the government.

ALSO READ:





In a tweet after the demonstration, he said “Ghana’s main opposition party, the NDC, hit the streets of the capital today in their very huge numbers (as the picture completely depicts) to protest against the passage of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy), which is before Parliament.”

Ghana’s main opposition party, the NDC, hit the streets of the capital today in their very huge numbers (as the picture completely depicts) to protest against the passage of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy), which is before Parliament. pic.twitter.com/klpLEDZlJG — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 10, 2022





But responding to him also in a tweet, Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George, said “Ignore the spin by @GabbyDarko about today’s anti e-Levy demo. It is the same arrogance and impudence that led them to mock us with a cake. Their newly acquired wealth has blocked their ears but we would not stop shouting. e-Levy nu di3r, YENTUA! Cheers.”