The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has refuted claims that the NDC pleaded with the #FixTheCountry Movement to join its upcoming ‘Yentua Demonstration’.

According to him, as a political party, the NDC has overwhelming support and followers, and therefore it does not need the backing of anybody to ensure a successful protest.

According to him, the convener of the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, had initially shown interest in the protest only to later make a u-turn, after the NDC failed to yield to his demands.

Mr Addo on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said Mr Barker-Vormawor wanted the NDC to organise a press conference on the need for a new constitution, which the NDC refused.

“We did not create a coalition. People came to us. I listened to Oliver and I’m a bit disappointed because the level of conversation we had and what he’s putting out is not a true reflection of events. I reached out to Oliver, not the National Democratic Congress. I reached out to him as a friend and I discussed with him that his voice has been heard on E-levy.

“Initially, he agreed, only for him to call just last night that his members are telling him that he cannot join. So all he’s saying is much ado about nothing. And mind you, the FixTheCountry organization is not bigger than the NDC.

“He’s creating the impression of a big organization. How big is FixTheCountry? They are just seeking attention,” Mr Addo fumed.

On February 3, the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced plans to embark on a street protest against the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The protest dubbed ‘Yentua Demonstration’ will start at 7:00 am at the Obra Spot.

A letter, signed by the National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, explained that there is an urgent need for them to protest against the tax policy, saying “the young people of this country are frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country”.

The protest is also to impress upon the government to “rescind its desperate efforts on the Electronic [Transactions] Levy, end widespread corruption, redeem young people from mass unemployment, pay outstanding arrears to workers and end the UTAG endless strike immediately.”

On the other hand, the leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, said, “we’re not interested in a coalition at this moment. And then we have indicated to the NDC that, in fact, we see nothing wrong with their Youth Wing leading a demonstration against the E-levy. It sends a strong message to their lackadaisical, deal-cutting, lackluster MPs, that the people of Ghana are serious and it is time for them to truthfully reflect and defend the will of the people. And so at this point, we are not interested like I said, in a coalition”.

Reacting to these developments, George Opare Addo said the upcoming protest is in the interest of all Ghanaians, hence the need for all concerned citizens to rally behind the NDC Youth wing to mount pressure on the government to thrash the E-levy Bill, amongst other worrying issues in the country.

Meanwhile, a host of other pressure groups and civil society organisation have expressed their willingness to join the NDC, in the ‘Yentua Demonstration.’

Some of the groups include, ‘Justice 4 Ghana’, led by Bernard Mornah; Care Ghana, led by David Kumi; Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement (ADAM-GH), led by Azubila Emmanuel; the Coalition of University Students, led by Kofi George Abuah, as well as some aggrieved NABCO trainees.