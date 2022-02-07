The #FixTheCountry Movement has declined an invitation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to join its protest against the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

The letter was delivered to the Movement on Friday, February 4, 2022, to join the demonstration scheduled for Thursday, February 10.

However, the Movement in its reply stated that it will rather want to build a multi-sectoral and non-partisan coalition against the levy.

“We have also on several occasions expressed concern over the fact that the government has not taken measures aimed at cutting down expenditure, waste and the penchant for profligacy among our political class.

“We have also expressed consistent frustration that governments after governments continue to borrow money for projects which they then abandon like the Saglemi housing project, after stealing the project funds through well-designed corruption vehicles. As you all know, no single person in Ghana has been jailed or surcharged for any abandoned project in this country, no matter their political party.

“In light of these, we think that the time has come for us to build a multi-sectoral and non-partisan coalition against the E-Levy. #FixTheCountry is committed to leading that process,” part of the statement read.

However, the social advocacy group encouraged all political actors, including the NDC, to continue to oppose the E-levy.

“We think that the NDC can effectively cripple the government’s agenda in Parliament, if they maintain their commitment to the course, without settling or negotiating away the people’s opposition to the levy,” the statement read.