The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has announced the reinstatement of Professor Mawutor Avoke as the Vice-Chancellor.

But Professor Avoke has been urged to demonstrate hunger for genuine and sustainable reconciliation as he returns to the university to complete his tenure.

“I believe that time, the greatest healer of all griefs, wounds, disputes and resentments have crafted and provided you with the gift of a new, progressive, consultative skill that will on your reinstatement help you to successfully serve and lead this unique tertiary institution of enormous pedigree and remarkable complexity into a new age of manifest stability, sustainable progress, transformative growth and enduring prosperity,” part of a statement, signed by the Chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah I, read.

Though the statement did not mention his exact date of return, it added his retirement has been fixed for September 2023.

This comes on the back of a ruling by the Winneba High Court, presided over by his lordship, Aboagye Tandoh, on Wednesday.

The court ruled that all others who lost their positions in the school or were affected by the long legal tussle should be reinstated.

Their salary arrears will also be paid to them with retrospective effect from the day they were unlawfully removed.

Meanwhile, Prof Avoke has expressed readiness to return to the university.

In a statement following the order, he assured he was committed to reconciling with the persons who caused his removal upon his return.

