A level 300 student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has been found dead in her hostel at the south campus.

The deceased has been identified as Rita Anane, an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) student.

Reports suggest she hails from Buni in the Jaman North District of the Bono region.

The deceased Rita Anane.

Rita’s friends discovered her lifeless body on Wednesday morning when they went to visit her.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary and investigation is underway.